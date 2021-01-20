Japanese expertise to accelerate e-government

The two nations last week held its first-ever online seminar on sharing experience and new policies of Japan to promote e-government, with the Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Yamada Takio stating that Japan is looking to launch programmes in cooperation with Vietnam on the issue, with e-government becoming a common tool for the Japanese to conduct its macro-monitoring in favour of both businesses and individuals. In Japan, a digital agency will be launched in September 2021 to reform inclusivity, remove most administrative management, and unify IT policymaking. In the opinion of Naohico Okuda, director of the Administrative Information System Planning Division under the Japanese Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications’ Administrative Management Bureau, Japan’s new digital agency will look to consolidate procurement of government systems. The goal is to enable seamless sharing of information not only among different parts of the central government, but also with municipalities and administrative bodies. The benefits would include improved analysis of big data, which can help determine the effectiveness of particular policies. Broader use of the system would let the government provide services more quickly, with cost savings. Measures will also be laid out to boost telemedicine and remote education, which are overseen by the… Read full this story

