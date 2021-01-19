Is Vietnam’s economy recovering from COVID-19? Ask female entrepreneurs

By Donald Lambert-Principal private sector development specialist Asian Development Bank Policymakers, however, must consider if the economy needs further stimulus. Based on conventional measures, probably not. The economy is expected to bounce back strongly in 2021 with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) forecasting an expansion of 6.1 per cent, which is broadly comparable to Vietnam’s recent growth rates. With the General Statistics Office reporting unemployment at 2.5 per cent as of September 2020, the labour market seems strong. Traditional metrics like GDP and unemployment, however, may overlook and even contribute to inequalities. If the overall picture is strong, then governments may elect to forego additional support even though certain groups may be lost in the statistical shuffle. In response, some economists have proposed more targeted metrics to measure recovery. For example, there are calls for the Federal Reserve in the US to consider the unemployment rate of black Americans as opposed to the general unemployment rate when setting monetary policy. Basing economic monetary and fiscal policy on the most economically vulnerable has the potential to address systematic inequalities, but how could the concept be imported to a middle-income country like Vietnam? Ask women. More specifically, ask women who own small-… Read full this story

