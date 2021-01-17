Investors to explore business opportunities at India – Việt Nam investment forum

The India – Việt Nam Investment Forum will be held on Friday (Jan 22) in HCM City. Photo courtesy of Consulate General of India in HCM City HCM CITY — More than 300 Indian companies and 200 Vietnamese companies are expected to explore opportunities for economic engagement, investment and trade at the India – Việt Nam Investment Forum to be held in HCM City on Friday (January 22). The webinar, which will cover Energy, Infrastructure, IT & Technology, and Pharmaceuticals sectors, offers an opportunity for businesses from the two countries to acquire useful information about trade and investment relations between the two sides, and find business opportunities. The event aims to enhance the strategic partnership between India and Việt Nam. It will feature business-to-business meetings such as networking lunches and business dialogues to enable further exchange of information and co-operation opportunities. The physical and virtual event is organised by the Consulate General of India in collaboration with the Advisory Council on Administrative Procedures Reform to the Prime Minister, the HCM City Investment and Trade Promotion Centre, and VinaCapital Group. Trade and investment ties between Việt Nam and India are not commensurate with their potential. It is vital to enhance trade relations to achieve… Read full this story
