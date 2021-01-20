Property HoREA calls on firms to develop low-cost housing projects By V.Dung Wednesday, Jan 20, 2021,07:31 (GMT+7) HoREA calls on firms to develop low-cost housing projectsBy V.Dung An aerial view of part of HCMC. HoREA has called on real estate enterprises to develop low-cost housing projects to quelch the thirst for budget homes – PHOTO: V.DUNG HCMC – The HCMC Real Estate Association (HoREA) has called on local real estate enterprises to develop commercial housing projects for medium- and low-income earners and social housing projects due to a severe shortage of such products in the city. According to HoREA’s report on the real estate market in 2020, the market was basically stable as it was not frozen and saw no bubbles. However, it continued to see a shortage of housing projects, especially affordable and low-cost commercial apartments as well as social apartments. In reality, high-end apartments made up a staggering 70% of the total last year; mid-end apartments, a quarter and low-cost ones, only 1%, which could affect the sustainable and stable development of the market. Therefore, HoREA Chairman Le Hoang Chau asked property firms to increase investment in affordable and low-cost commercial and social housing projects. Despite low profits, these projects have high… Read full this story

