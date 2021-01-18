Phạm Khánh Phong Lan, head of the HCM City Food Safety Management Board. — VNS Photo Thu Hằng As the Tết (Lunar New Year) holiday is only one month away, the demand for food and drinks for the country’s largest holiday has sharply increased at both physical and online stores. The HCM City Food Safety Management Board is ramping up its inspections to ensure food hygiene and safety during the holiday season. Phạm Khánh Phong Lan, head of the board, talks to Việt Nam News reporter about measures to ensure food safety during Tết. How are inspections being tightened to ensure food safety as the Tết holiday approaches? The city’s Food Safety Management Board set up multi-sector inspection teams in December, which will carry out tasks until March. They are inspecting producers, vendors and importers of foods and drinks as well as wholesale markets, supermarkets, shopping malls and food and beverage premises. For now, inspections are focused on food and beverages that are commonly consumed during Tết such as meat products, imported frozen food, beer, alcoholic drinks, vegetables, food addictives, candies and cakes. Food distribution at supermarkets, traditional markets and stores will be given priority for inspections from now until Tết. Inspections at food producers and cold-storage warehouses… Read full this story

Holiday shoppers urged to be aware of unsafe food sold online have 355 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at January 18, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.