History museum reviews Party congresses

HÀ NỘI — More than 200 documents, objects and photos on the history of the Communist Party of Việt Nam and its national congresses over time as well as activities in anticipaton of the upcoming 13th congress are on display at the Việt Nam National Museum of History in downtown Hà Nội. The event is a joint effort of the museum and the Archive Department of the Central Party Office, to celebrate 91st anniversary of the Party (3/2/1930-2021) and the upcoming 13th congress. The exhibition is divided into three parts. The first part features the role of leader Nguyễn Ái Quốc (later known as Hồ Chí Minh) in publicising Marxism-Leninism and establishing the Communist Party of Việt Nam. A painting of the meeting to establish the Communist Party of Việt Nam on February 3, 1930, in Hong Kong by painter Phi Hoanh displayed at the exhibition. Documents displayed include a copy of a verdict against the French colonialism, copies of Thanh Niên (Youth) newspaper on the history of the Party and brief guidelines, principles and regulations of the Party. The second part of the exhibition reviews the previous 12 congresses and the achievements of Việt Nam’s revolution – the results of the solidarity and efforts by the Party, the people and their army. Map… Read full this story

