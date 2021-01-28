Historic court case begins in France for Agent Orange victims

The hearing was held on Monday. — VNA/VNS Photo PARIS — A hearing began on Monday of a case brought by Vietnamese-French woman Trần Tố Nga against the US companies that provided chemical toxins used by the US Army in the war with Việt Nam. Held in Evry Crown Court in the suburbs of Paris, lawyers for the defendants spent more than four hours arguing the case for 14 chemical producers from the US. Nga’s three lawyers spoke for just 90 minutes during the opening. In 2009, she testified for Agent Orange (AO)/dioxin victims at Việt Nam at the International People’s Tribunal of Conscience, in Paris. In 2013, the Crown Court of Evry accepted her lawsuit and one year later she received notice of the first procedural hearing. The public in France has described the case as “historic”, through which Nga and the organisations supporting the lawsuit hope to promote international recognition of the “crime of environmental destruction”. Secretary-General of the France – Vietnam Friendship Association Jean-Pierre Archambault considers the January 25 hearing an important stride forward in the lawsuit Nga has pursued for more than six years to seek justice for Vietnamese AO/dioxin victims. He categorised the arguments presented by the lawyers defending the US… Read full this story

