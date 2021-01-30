Vietnam Economy High consumer demand for Tet drives up January’s CPI The Saigon Times Saturday, Jan 30, 2021,13:42 (GMT+7) High consumer demand for Tet drives up January’s CPIThe Saigon Times Vegetables are put up for sale at a store. Vietnam’s consumer price index in January inched up by 0.06% month-on-month – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Vietnam’s consumer price index (CPI) this month has inched up by 0.06% month-on-month, chiefly fueled by the high consumer demand for the upcoming Lunar New Year or Tet, the General Statistics Office (GSO) reported today, January 29. As local consumers have boosted shopping during the final lunar month to prepare for the Tet holiday, the prices of food, foodstuffs and dining-out services went up, while domestic fuel prices rose on par with the global trend. These factors contributed to the rise of the overall index, GSO explained. Among the 11 main commodity groups, nine reported price rises, including transportation, which saw the highest rise of 2.29% due to two upward fuel price adjustments on January 11 and 26; food and catering services (0.64%); garments, hats and footwear (0.44%); education (0.33%); beverages and tobacco (0.32%) and other goods and services (0.24%). Meanwhile, the prices of housing, electricity, water and construction… Read full this story

