Health ministry, VMA sign partnership agreement on breast cancer treatment in VN

Delegates sign an MoU on implementation of a project on improving access to therapies for high-risk breast cancer patients in Việt Nam during 2020–25 on Tuesday. — VNS/Photo Thanh Hải HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Health and Vietnam Medical Association will work together on improving access to innovative therapies for high-risk breast cancer patients in Việt Nam during 2020-25 as part of a Memorandum of Understanding signed on Tuesday. The project aims to increase the rate of early breast cancer detection among women and improve access to advanced therapies for high-risk breast cancer patients. Deputy Minister of Health Trần Văn Thuấn said that five to 10 years ago, over 70 per cent of breast cancer patients visited hospitals and got treated at a late stage. In recent years, thanks to the communication campaigns, especially the national project on the prevention and control of non-communicable diseases including cancer, the rate of cancer patients getting medical examination and treatment in the early stages has increased. “The implementation of the project on improving access to innovative therapies for high-risk breast cancer patients in the 2020-25 period” will contribute to the overall goal of the National Strategy on prevention and control of non-communicable… Read full this story
- Rogue breast cancer surgeon Ian Paterson may have operated unnecessarily on more than ONE THOUSAND patients over 14 years as damning report calls for all 11,000 patients to be urgently checked and refers ex-colleague to police
- 'I was sent home to die': Woman, 40, who was cleared of stage three breast cancer gets struck down AGAIN by the terminal disease - but she's not giving up hope
- How Niramai made early breast cancer detection possible with AI
- Teacher Vows to Make Student 'Part of Our Family' After His Mom Dies of Breast Cancer
- '90210' star Shannen Doherty diagnosed with stage-four breast cancer
- Colombia’s first ever science minister faces calls to resign over fungi-based cancer treatment
- NSIA-LUTH Centre rekindles hope for cancer patients in Nigeria
- Only a THIRD of women like their breasts: Global study reveals HALF think their chests are too small while a quarter say the opposite - and UK and UK are among the most insecure about their bra-size
- One in 10 Indians will develop cancer during their lifetime: WHO
- Oral cavity & lungs cancer common in Indian men, women suffer from cervix & breast tumour
Health ministry, VMA sign partnership agreement on breast cancer treatment in VN have 382 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at January 19, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.