Health ministry, VMA sign partnership agreement on breast cancer treatment in VN

Delegates sign an MoU on implementation of a project on improving access to therapies for high-risk breast cancer patients in Việt Nam during 2020–25 on Tuesday. — VNS/Photo Thanh Hải HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Health and Vietnam Medical Association will work together on improving access to innovative therapies for high-risk breast cancer patients in Việt Nam during 2020-25 as part of a Memorandum of Understanding signed on Tuesday. The project aims to increase the rate of early breast cancer detection among women and improve access to advanced therapies for high-risk breast cancer patients. Deputy Minister of Health Trần Văn Thuấn said that five to 10 years ago, over 70 per cent of breast cancer patients visited hospitals and got treated at a late stage. In recent years, thanks to the communication campaigns, especially the national project on the prevention and control of non-communicable diseases including cancer, the rate of cancer patients getting medical examination and treatment in the early stages has increased. "The implementation of the project on improving access to innovative therapies for high-risk breast cancer patients in the 2020-25 period" will contribute to the overall goal of the National Strategy on prevention and control of non-communicable…

