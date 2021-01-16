Infrastructure HCMC to start work on green traffic project late this year The Saigon Times Saturday, Jan 16, 2021,09:33 (GMT+7) HCMC to start work on green traffic project late this yearThe Saigon Times An artist’s impression of a bus stop on HCMC’s BRT line. Work on the project will start in the last quarter of this year – PHOTO: TL HCMC – HCMC will begin work on some packages of a green traffic or a first Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) line project in the last quarter of this year, according to the HCMC Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Authority. Luong Minh Phuc, director of the authority, said work on pedestrian bridges and stops along the first BRT line would begin first. In addition, the operation center in the Thu Thiem New Urban Area and the terminal in the Rach Chiec National Sports Complex will be built, the local media reported. Procedures to adjust the investment plan and extend a contract to borrow loans for the project from the World Bank until December 31, 2023, have been completed. Accordingly, the HCMC Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Authority will be the investor of the project, which requires an estimated US$143 million, with US$123 million… Read full this story

