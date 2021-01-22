Infrastructure HCMC removes obstacles facing Thu Thiem 2 bridge project The Saigon Times Friday, Jan 22, 2021,15:58 (GMT+7) HCMC removes obstacles facing Thu Thiem 2 bridge projectThe Saigon Times A section of the Thu Thiem 2 Bridge is complete. The HCMC Department of Transport has submitted to the municipal government some solutions to remove obstacles facing the Thu Thiem 2 bridge project – PHOTO: LDO HCMC – The HCMC Department of Transport has submitted to the municipal government some solutions to remove obstacles facing the Thu Thiem 2 bridge project, which spans the Saigon River and connects HCMC’s District 1 with Thu Thiem Peninsula in Thu Duc City, so that work on the project can resume. The project has been suspended for two months. According to the department, the city should assign the HCMC Management Board of Investment and Construction of Traffic Projects to review and determine the workload of the project in the first stage as required by the Dai Quang Minh Real Estate Investment Company, the investor of the project. In addition, the municipal Departments of Finance and Natural Resources and Environment should review regulations and make proposals to the municipal government relating to the issuance of the land use right certificate… Read full this story

