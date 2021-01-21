Infrastructure HCMC insists on proposal to open minibus services The Saigon Times Thursday, Jan 21, 2021,11:10 (GMT+7) HCMC insists on proposal to open minibus servicesThe Saigon Times Two women get on a bus in HCMC. The HCMC Department of Transport has urged the municipal government to submit a proposal to the Government to open mini bus services in the city – PHOTO: LE ANH HCMC – Despite being rejected by the Ministry of Transport, the HCMC Department of Transport has urged the municipal government to submit a proposal to the Government to open minibus routes in the city. According to the department, despite efforts to improve the quality of public transport, the current urban traffic system with many narrow roads has hindered the city’s public transport system, Thanh Nien Online newspaper reported. Specifically, buses can operate on roads with a minimum width of 10 meters. Out of the over 4,900 roads in HCMC, 3,450 roads have a width of less than seven meters and 55.52% of roads are not suitable for buses. In addition, 85% of HCMC residents are now living in alleys. Together with an increase in the number of private vehicles, the number of bus passengers has fallen, which is a reason… Read full this story

