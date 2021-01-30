Nation HCMC, Gia Lai reports Covid-19 cases linked to Hai Duong Province The Saigon Times Saturday, Jan 30, 2021,19:40 (GMT+7) HCMC, Gia Lai reports Covid-19 cases linked to Hai Duong ProvinceThe Saigon Times An ambulance is used to transport those who had close contact with the two new Covid-19 patients in Gia Lai Province to a centralized quarantine center. The Ministry of Health confirmed 28 new Covid-19 patients tonight, January 30, with one imported case and 27 community-transmitted cases in HCMC, Hanoi City, Gia Lai, Quang Ninh and Hai Duong provinces – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The Ministry of Health confirmed 28 new Covid-19 patients tonight, January 30, with one imported case and 27 community-transmitted cases in HCMC, Hanoi City, Gia Lai, Quang Ninh and Hai Duong provinces. The latest locally-transmitted Covid-19 case reported in HCMC was identified as a 28-year-old man, who resides in Hai Duong Province. The man had close contact with a Covid-19 patient in the province’s Chi Linh City. The Central Highlands province of Gia Lai reported two Covid-19 patients who were a 36-year-old woman and her husband, aged 36, who live in Ayun Pa Town. The two had earlier traveled to Hai Duong Province to attend a wedding party… Read full this story

