HCM City proposes investment for 7 projects

A train for HCM City Metro Line No. 1 is received in October last year. The city is planning to call for foreign investment for seven projects, including four metro lines. — VNA Photo Tiến Lực HCM CITY — HCM City is seeking foreign investment over the next five years for seven projects, including four metro lines. The projects include the second phase of the Metro Line No. 2, which covers Bến Thành market to Thủ Đức District's Thủ Thiêm ward and Tham Lương to Tây Ninh bus station in Củ Chi District. The second construction phase will be 9.1 kilometres in length and cost around US$1.4 billion. It will help connect the city's northwestern regions to its centre, as well as connect the Thủ Thiêm railway line to the future Long Thành Airport in Đồng Nai Province. The second project, Metro Line No. 3A (Bến Thành – Tân Kiên), is 19.5 kilometres long and costs $1.8 billion. It will connect to metro lines at the upcoming Bến Thành Station in District 1 to transport travelers from the city centre to southwest provinces. The third is Metro Line No.4 (Thạnh Xuân – Hiệp Phước Industrial Park), which is 36.2 kilometres long and costs over $4.5 billion. It will transport locals across…

