HCM City needs thousands of seasonal workers during Tet

Ho Chi Minh City has rising demand for part-time and seasonal workers for Tet holiday. (Photo: VNA) HCM City (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City has rising demand for part-time and seasonal workers as the traditional Lunar New Year (Tet) Holiday approaches. According to the city Youth Employment Service Centre (Yes Centre), there are a variety of seasonal jobs for workers and students such as cashiers, chef assistants, salesmen at supermarkets, security guards, shippers, and restaurants servants, among others. Workers are hired for 25,000 – 50,000 VND (1.08-2.17 USD) per hour, or 6 million VND per month and other allowance during Tet. The Yes Centre has worked with many businesses to provide more than 2,000 jobs for workers and youths in need, while the city Student Assistance Centre is offering over 3,000 jobs for students during Tet holiday. Together with job centres, many local universities like HCM City University of Agriculture and Forestry, Banking University HCM City, and University of Natural Sciences are carrying out various programmes to offer seasonal jobs to students with difficult circumstances, helping them make some extra cash to cover tuition fees. Experts warned that workers should be vigilant and study recruiters carefully to avoid being…

