HCM City coffee house features ethnic decor

The coffee house Nha cua Mi in HCM City’s Bình Thạnh District attracts many visitors with its Thai, Tay and H’mong decor. — VNA/VNS Photo HCM CITY — The coffee house named Nhà Của Mị in HCM City’s Bình Thạnh District attracts many visitors with its decor featuring characteristics of the Thái, Tày and Mông ethnic groups. The 200sq.m shop located at 110 Vũ Huy Tấn Street has around 500 dried cobs of corn brought from ethnic communities in the northwestern mountains, hanging on wooden pillars. Trusses, poles and handrails are made of wood to mimic the traditional communal homes of the Thái, Tày and Mông people. At the entrance are rows of golden corn hanging to dry from the ceiling. This is a custom among many ethnic groups in Việt Nam’s northwestern region, who hang not only corn but also wheat, barley, grains, and other harvested crops from the ceiling. The chairs at the coffee house have cushions covered in ethnic brocade patterns. Another fun feature is that guests can borrow ethnic costumes for free to take pictures. The staff are decked out in ethnic costumes. A waitress can be seen wearing a traditional embroidered Mông hat and shirt. — VNS

