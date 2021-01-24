Hanoi targets growth of SMEs, jobs for women

Priority should be given to businesses owned by women or those employing many female workers Effective implementation As a locomotive in the northern key economic region, Hanoi has devised many solutions for improving its business and investment environment and creating favorable conditions for the development of enterprises. Those include accelerating administrative reforms, shortening the time it takes to set up businesses, promoting online business registration, supporting new enterprises, improving competitiveness and strengthening market development. As a result, the number of newly established enterprises in the city has increased significantly in recent times. During the 2016-2020 period, Hanoi had more than 112,000 newly established enterprises, with an average annual growth of 9.7 percent, bringing the total number of firms in the city to 292,000. In particular, the capital city granted business registration certificates to more than 27,000 enterprises in 2019. To ensure sustainable development of enterprises, Hanoi has directed all departments and sectors to focus on synchronous implementation of solutions to overcome difficulties and resolve challenges for enterprises in their trade and production activities. The capital city has also promoted budget spending in order to implement support programs and policies and enhance knowledge and administration for businesses, as well as strengthen… Read full this story

