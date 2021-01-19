Hang Ma Street in Hanoi is beginning to prepare for the coming Lunar New Year or Tet. Hang Ma Street is a popular place for people to buy decorations for Tet. These days, it is easy to see a range of decorations such as lanterns, parallel sentences and fake flowers. Red and yellow are among the most main colours of products on the street at present. Lanterns of different sizes are being sold on the street. Each is priced between VND400-800,000 (USD17.39-34.72). Fake Chung cakes attract many customers Many other kinds of products featuring Tet are also being sold on Hang Ma Street. Products are more varied than last year. The street is attracting lots of people to come for shopping and taking photos.

Hanoi street full of Tet colours have 197 words, post on dtinews.vn at January 19, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.