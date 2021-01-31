Hanoi reports five new Covid-19 community transmissions, students take early Tet holiday

All schools in Hanoi from kindergarten level will close between February 1 and February 16 to prevent the spreading of the novel coronavirus. Functional forces continue to disinfect Xuan Phuong Primary School in Hanoi. Schools in Hanoi have applied tighter measures on Covid-19 prevention and decided to close for Lunar New Year break a week earlier amid continuous reports of new community cases of the viral disease in the city and northern localities. The decisions were made following the unpredictable evolution of the pandemic, Vice Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Chu Xuan Dung said on January 31. Accordingly, all schools from kindergarten level will close between February 1 and February 16 to prevent the spreading of the novel coronavirus. A leader of the Hanoi Department of Education and Training said that currently some 25,000 officials, teachers and employees of the city’s education sector have to stay at home as they are related to a Covid-19 patient in Nam Tu Liem district. Particularly, a third grader at Xuan Phuong Primary School in Nam Tu Liem district was infected with the novel coronavirus, then 80 students and teachers exposed to the child patient have… Read full this story

