Other News Hanoi looks to further cooperation in infrastructure development with WB The Saigon Times Wednesday, Jan 13, 2021,20:57 (GMT+7) Hanoi looks to further cooperation in infrastructure development with WBThe Saigon Times Vuong Dinh Hue (R), secretary of the Hanoi City Party Committee, meets Carolyn Turk, World Bank Country Director for Vietnam, at a meeting in Hanoi on January 12 – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Hanoi City needs to mobilize resources to develop its infrastructure system given its fast urbanization, Vuong Dinh Hue, secretary of the municipal Party Committee, told Carolyn Turk, World Bank (WB) Country Director for Vietnam, at a meeting in Hanoi on January 12. Aside from being Vietnam’s political and administrative hub, Hanoi is also one of the two biggest economic hubs in the country. Over the past five years, the capital city attracted some US$25 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI). In 2020 alone, it managed to woo over US$4 billion in FDI capital despite the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, Hue said. To obtain a growth rate of 7.5% in the next five years, the city’s total capital for investment and development is expected to inch up 12% per year. Accordingly, to achieve this goal, Hanoi will have to… Read full this story

