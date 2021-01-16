At the event Participants focused discussions on a draft action plan on implementing tasks and solutions for socio-economic development and State budget estimates for 2021, and a report on preparations to ensure a happy Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday for all people in the city. Hue told the teleconference that on the basis of instructions from the Government and municipal authorities, the municipal People’s Committee’s Party Civil Affairs Committee has directed the building of an action program with solutions to fulfil tasks and meet targets. He asked leaders of districts, towns, departments, and sectors to provide comments on institutions and policies and propose measures to make breakthroughs in the first year of implementing the Resolution from the capital’s 12th Party Congress. Hanoi’s economic growth is targeted to reach 7.5-8 percent in 2021. The city will also focus on solving pressing issues towards improving the trust of people in the municipal Party Committee and authorities. Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Ha Minh Hai said municipal authorities have set out nine key groups of tasks and solutions for 2021, concentrating on issues relating to planning, COVID-19 prevention, economic recovery, and restructuring economic sectors. Hanoi will also boost the mobilisation and… Read full this story

Hanoi launches socio-economic development tasks for 2021 have 300 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at January 16, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.