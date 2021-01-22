Hanoi builds smart city, speeds up 5G commercialization

Developing a smart city and commercializing 5G are the two key tasks the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) and the Hanoi People’s Committee have assigned to the Hanoi Department of Information and Communication. MIC’s Deputy Minister Pham Anh Tuan In a report presented at a conference on reviewing tasks in 2020, the department said it had helped the Hanoi People’s Committee set up a plan on IT use in Hanoi in 2020 as well as IT use in state agencies, further developing digital government and ensuring cybersecurity in 2021. The department submitted to the municipal authorities a plan to implement Decree 45 on administrative procedures for the electronic environment, and to set up a program on digital transformation in Hanoi by 2025 with the vision until 2030. The agency also played an important role in the construction of infrastructure items at the software park in Dong Anh district. In terms of post and telecommunications, the agency advised municipal authorities on the regulation on managing, building and using technical infrastructure works for common use, and upgrading and rearranging telecom cables on poles. The department also worked with MIC’s specialized agencies to implement Decree 92 on fighting against spam messages, e-mails… Read full this story

