Haiphong to have billion-dollar LNG projects

Haiphong will receive 6,100MW generation capacity with the two LNG projects (Illustration image) The first LNG power project is invested by ExxonMobil Corporation with the capacity of 4,500MW. Having a total investment capital of $5.09 billion, the construction will be implemented in two phases. The first phase, which has three 750MW turbines, is expected to start operation in 2026-2027. The second one with the same capacity is expected to go on stream sometime in 2029-2030. The complex will include a floating dock warehouse and a gas pipe in the first phrase and the floating storage units will be added in the second phase. The second complex is located at Cai Trap district with the total investment capital of $1.9 billion. The investor's name has yet to be disclosed. The construction is also divided into two phases and is expected to be completed in 2025 and 2028, respectively. Once completed, the complex will operate with the capacity of 1,600MW and will have a dock warehouse with a capacity of 200,000 cubic metres. The LNG power projects will contribute to ensuring energy security for the northern region and Haiphong. Along with them, ExxonMobil also plans to develop a series of LNG-fuelled plants…

