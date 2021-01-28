Nation Hai Duong shuts down Poyun’s factory to conduct Covid-19 testing The Saigon Times Thursday, Jan 28, 2021,15:27 (GMT+7) Hai Duong shuts down Poyun’s factory to conduct Covid-19 testingThe Saigon Times Health workers conduct Covid-19 testing. The Hai Duong steering committee for Covid-19 infection prevention and control shut down the factory of Vietnam Poyun Electronics Co. Ltd. to conduct Covid-19 tests for all the workers at the firm – PHOTO: LDO HCMC – The Hai Duong steering committee for Covid-19 infection prevention and control has shuttered the factory of Vietnam Poyun Electronics Co. Ltd. in order to conduct Covid-19 tests for all the workers at the facility, where the 1,552nd Covid-19 patient and a female employee who tested positive for Covid-19 after arriving in Japan work. As of this morning, January 28, Hai Duong Province had traced 237 persons who came into contact with the 1,552nd patient and the female worker identified as N.T.G., who lives in Chi Linh City. Of the total, 177 persons work at the Vietnam Poyun Electronics Co. Ltd. Chi Linh City has locked down the entire Kim Dien Hamlet, while Hung Dao Commune began social distancing and set up 13 checkpoints. In related news, the Quang Ninh Department of… Read full this story

