Ha Noi to set aside more than $41 million to support SMEs

Workers at a garment factory in Ha Noi. — Photo baodansinh.vn Ha Noi will allocate VND957 billion (more than US$41 million) to assist small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in 2021-25 as part of a supporting programme for SMEs approved by the municipal People’s Committee late last year. Under the programme, Ha Noi targets to have 150,000 newly-established enterprises in the next four years or an average growth of business creation at 10 per cent annually, equivalent to 30,000 newly-established firms. In 2021-25, SMEs in Ha Noi are expected to add 1.5 million jobs while making up more than 40 per cent of the city’s gross regional domestic product and 25 per cent of its total export turnover. Per the programme, Ha Noi also aims to provide support to at least 500 SMEs in the manufacturing and processing sector, especially in IT, industrial electronics, high-tech farming, and agricultural production, among others. The programme also outlines three main tasks for local authorities, including providing overall assistance to SMEs, supporting business households to formalise into enterprises and helping SMEs integrate into value chains while drafting preferential treatment for enterprises. Meanwhile, the city will speed up administrative reform and facilitate the application of online… Read full this story

