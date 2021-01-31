Hà Nội shuts schools ahead of planned holiday break over COVID-19 community outbreak

Students and teachers at Nguyễn Trãi High School in Hà Nội got tested for COVID-19 on Saturday after going on a field trip to Chí Linh City, Hải Dương Province, the epicentre of community outbreaks in the country. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — After recording 11 community COVID-19 cases, Hà Nội authorities decided to close schools starting Monday (February 1), one week ahead of the Tết (Lunar New Year) holiday. Chử Xuân Dũng, Deputy Chairman of Hà Nội People’s Committee and head of the city’s COVID-19 response committee, on Sunday agreed with the proposal from the city’s education and training department to let all students in the capital city – in public or private kindergarten, primary, secondary high, high, and vocational schools – stay home as a measure to contain the outbreak. Hà Nội People’s Committee called for “utmost readiness” and prepare to handle all possible developments of the outbreak to ensure the safety and health of the educational officials, teachers, school’s staff and the students. If the outbreak is contained, students will return to school on February 16. The cases in Hà Nội are connected to the ongoing outbreak in the northern province of Hải Dương, the epicentre of the community… Read full this story

