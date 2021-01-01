Hà Nội outperforms rest of country: leader

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội has recorded better economic results than anywhere else in Việt Nam amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to chairman of the Hà Nội People’s Committee Chu Ngọc Anh. “In 2020, the total State budget revenue in the city is estimated at VNĐ279.3 trillion (US$1.2 billion), reaching more than 100 per cent of the city’s plan, increasing 3.5 per cent compared to the implementation in 2019,” Anh told an online conference this week. He added that by following the directions of the Government and National Assembly, the capital had achieved or exceeded most of its targets for the year. Anh said the economy recovered quickly after two periods of social distancing due to the pandemic in April and August, adding that growth indexes decreased in the first period in April, then quickly regained growth momentum from May while some indexes decreased in the second social period in August compared to July but regained strongly from September. The gross regional domestic product (GRDP) in the fourth quarter increased compared to Q3, he said, adding that GRDP in Q1 increased 4.43 per cent, Q2 increased 2.41 per cent, Q3 increased 3.31 per cent and in the last quarter increased 5.51 per cent. “GRDP in… Read full this story

