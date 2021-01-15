Trade Gov’t orders clarification of hike in shipping container rentals The Saigon Times Friday, Jan 15, 2021,20:27 (GMT+7) Gov’t orders clarification of hike in shipping container rentalsThe Saigon Times A container vessel docks at the Cai Mep International Terminal in Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province. Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung has asked the ministries of Industry-Trade and Transport to clarify the reason for the recent spike in the rentals of shipping containers – PHOTO: LE ANH HCMC – Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung has asked the ministries of Industry-Trade and Transport to clarify the reason for the spike in the rentals of shipping containers and impose harsh sanctions on those who violated regulations. The deputy prime minister also told the two ministries to work with the relevant agencies, associations and firms to eliminate difficulties facing import and export activities, according to a dispatch sent by the Government Office to the two ministries. Earlier, the Ministry of Industry and Trade had reported an increase in the costs of export-import activities due to the hike in shipping container rentals to the Government. Some exporters started to complain about the hike in the rentals of shipping containers and the shortage of cargo ships and empty containers… Read full this story
- Vinalines to open container shipping centre next week
- Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni ensured pay hike for the Indian players, revealed Vinod Rai
- Pajarito's biking, hiking season opens Friday
- Why didn't BCCI put 'Govt permission' clause in contract, questions PCB chief Sethi
- Wimbledon chiefs seek clarification over Serena seeding
- Texas Rangers: Will Yu Darvish end up the most coveted mid-season rental?
- Wainwright throws minor leaguer a gift with car rental
- Gas Tax Hike, More Tolls Would Pay For North Shore Transit Plan
- Does Texans ticket hike mean new quarterback is coming?
- Chinese pingpong great suspended, ordered home from worlds
Gov’t orders clarification of hike in shipping container rentals have 297 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at January 15, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.