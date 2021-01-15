Trade Gov’t orders clarification of hike in shipping container rentals The Saigon Times Friday, Jan 15, 2021,20:27 (GMT+7) Gov’t orders clarification of hike in shipping container rentalsThe Saigon Times A container vessel docks at the Cai Mep International Terminal in Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province. Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung has asked the ministries of Industry-Trade and Transport to clarify the reason for the recent spike in the rentals of shipping containers – PHOTO: LE ANH HCMC – Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung has asked the ministries of Industry-Trade and Transport to clarify the reason for the spike in the rentals of shipping containers and impose harsh sanctions on those who violated regulations. The deputy prime minister also told the two ministries to work with the relevant agencies, associations and firms to eliminate difficulties facing import and export activities, according to a dispatch sent by the Government Office to the two ministries. Earlier, the Ministry of Industry and Trade had reported an increase in the costs of export-import activities due to the hike in shipping container rentals to the Government. Some exporters started to complain about the hike in the rentals of shipping containers and the shortage of cargo ships and empty containers… Read full this story

