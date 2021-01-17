Good governance should benefit all: Deputy PM

The Deputy PM made the remark at the United Nations Security Council Summit-Level Debate themed “Maintenance of international peace and security: global governance after COVID-19” held online on September 24. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh takes part in the event. He noted that COVID-19 has infected more than 10 million and claimed the lives of over 200,000 people globally. Many more, particularly those in vulnerable conflict and post-conflict situations, have been and will be severely affected due to the lingering impacts of this unprecedented crisis. The pandemic has laid bare the fragility of our world and “risks ignored for decades: inadequate health systems; gaps in social protection; structural inequalities; environmental degradation; the climate crisis”, as assessed in the latest Report of the Secretary-General on the work of the Organization. Equally serious, faltering multilateral cooperation, excessive nationalism, political tensions, or even the use of the pandemic to trigger discrimination and hatred, have hampered our common response, he said. The Deputy PM highlighted that experience in many countries and regions, including Vietnam and ASEAN, has demonstrated that good governance is the lynchpin to cope with interconnected dimensions of COVID-19, particularly through a whole-of-government and people-centred approach, decisive and… Read full this story

