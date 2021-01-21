Golden Ball winner Quyết revels in success

Nguyễn Văn Quyết holds his Golden Ball award at the ceremony on Tuesday in HCM City. — Photo tuoitrethudo.com.vn Thanh Hà Nearly 10 years ago, Nguyễn Văn Quyết’s name was called at the night of Golden Ball Awards ceremony as the youngster took the best young player of the year award. On the stage, the 19-year-old said the silverware would motivate him to seek success in his career and the Golden Ball. Ten years later, Quyết has become the nation’s top player of 2020 and won the Golden Ball after a couple of near-misses. “It is a special day today for me. Ten years ago I was the best young player. Today marks my 10th year playing professional football and also 10th year since my first time playing for the national team,” said Quyết. “I have been waiting for years to have the chance to take this honour for the first time. It is amazing. And this will be my career’s turning point.” The captain of Hà Nội FC has shone in a year that football was greatly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. When most football leagues had to be suspended, Việt Nam’s national competitions came to an end successfully. Players… Read full this story
