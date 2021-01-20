Global finance centre reboot on the cards

Nguyen Chi Dung – Minister of Planning and Investment Four decades ago, the GDP of the tiny archipelago of the Cayman Islands in the Caribbean was near zero, but after establishment of an offshore IFC, daily cash flow through the Caymans has amounted to $2 trillion. As a British overseas territory, it now attracts around 80 per cent of global hedge funds, even if the actual hedge fund managers work almost exclusively in New York or London. The islands also inherited a professional legal system as per English common law, which was attractive to multinational corporations and investors. However, Vietnam also boasts favourable conditions, from geographical to population advantages, to become a leading jurisdiction for an international financial market. From Ho Chi Minh City it takes only three hours by air to visit all of ASEAN and Northeast Asia. Vietnam also sits in a time zone which is different from 21 other IFCs. This is a very narrow doorway that presents a prime advantage. If any other IFC in the same time zone is established, we will miss this golden opportunity forever. Luke Treloar – Managing director, KPMG’s Global Strategy Group in Vietnam The Vietnamese government has demonstrated a tremendous… Read full this story
