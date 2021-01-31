Việt Nam News chats with Vũ Thế Bình, deputy chairman of the Việt Nam Tourism Association, about what may be in store for the sector this year. Vũ Thế Bình, deputy chairman of Việt Nam Tourism Association. VNS Photo Hòang Nam Inner Sanctum: Việt Nam’s tourism sector posted historically-low figures last year in almost all indicators. What are your notes of the last 12 months? The number of foreign visitors in 2020 was down by nearly 80 per cent and domestic tourists by half. Vietnamese heading overseas tumbled 90 per cent. Some 40-60 per cent of workers in the sector lost their jobs. Of all the tourism enterprises hit hard by the pandemic, I think travel agents suffered the most, as they are the “go-betweens” providing services to visitors. Many travel agents closed and those that didn’t have to let go of many of their staff. There were 338 travel agents forced out of business — three times higher than the number in 2019. Two hundred new enterprises, meanwhile, applied for business permits, a third more than in 2019. Total revenue from tourism in 2020 was VNĐ312,200 billion (US$14 million), or nearly 60 per cent of the figure in 2019. Việt Nam now… Read full this story

Give tourists what they want have 347 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at January 31, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.