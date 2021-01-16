Gifts for the future from Swing for the Kids Fund

Representatives and sponsors of VIR’s Swing for the Kids Fund attended the trip to hand over the scholarships, including Tran Kim Nga from Vietnam Beverage Co., Ltd. and Dang Ngoc Quang from BRG Group Tran Kim Nga, CEO of Vietnam Beverage Co., Ltd. said, “This is the first time I’m partaking in this meaningful event. It filled me with joy to see the bright faces of the students when they were granted the scholarships. Though their financial value is not very high, I believe that these scholarships can encourage them for their future learning and work.” VIR’s Editor-in-chief, Le Trong Minh, emphasised that “this year’s programme is special, as many students and their families had to face the challenges imposed by the pandemic.” Speaking at the event, Minh also expressed his hopes that “these small gifts will help to step-by-step reduce the negative impact of the children’s difficult circumstances and motivate them to strive for a better future.” VIR’s Editor-in-chief Le Trong Minh Being a diamond sponsor from the beginning, Vingroup’s vice chairman of the company’s Management Board, Le Khac Hiep, has always been supporting and participating in many these charity activities to help young students from remote coastal areas… Read full this story

