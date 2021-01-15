Germany hits 2 million infections as WHO tackles new strains

Employees store coffins, some marked with “infection risk” as others have “corona” scrawled in chalk, in the mourning hall of the crematorium in Meissen, eastern Germany, on January 13, 2021, amid the new coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. As Germany’s Meissen crematorium struggles to cope with an explosion in deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in the region, coffins are stacked up to three high or even stored in hallways awaiting cremation.(JENS SCHLUETER / AFP) The surge in Europe’s biggest economy comes as the global death toll from the pandemic approaches two million and many countries double down on virus restrictions, with vaccination drives still in their infancy. Portugal entered a fresh lockdown Friday while Britain began requiring negative tests for entry, and fresh curbs on populations were announced from Brazil to Lebanon. German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday pushed for a “significant” tightening of curbs to slow the infection rate as the European Union’s most populous country added more than 22,000 new cases. The chancellor said she wanted to bring forward crisis talks with regional leaders to the coming week, participants at a meeting of her centre-right CDU party told AFP. They quoted her as saying the virus could only be stopped… Read full this story

