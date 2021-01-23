GDP affiliates make good preparations for Tet 2021

The hosts included the agency of the Central Military Commission’s Inspection Committee, the Department of Information and Political Education, Department of Military Security Protection, Department of Military Personnel, Vietnam Military History Museum, Military Broadcasting Center, and Military Central Procuracy. Presenting Tet gifts to representatives of the Central Military Commission During the visits, General Can was briefed on the units’ task performances last year and their preparations for the upcoming lunar New Year festival (Tet) 2021. In his speech, the GDP leader highly valued the GDP affiliates’ realization of higher levels’ directives and resolutions, their recommendations to the Central Military Commission and the Ministry of National Defense, and their successful completion of assignments in spite of numerous difficulties. General Can asked the units’ Party committees and leaders to bring into play last year’s achievements, consolidate internal solidarity, and overcome difficulties to complete all missions. He also urged the units to take care of the spiritual and material lives of troops and defense workers to ensure a safe and happy Tet for them. On the occasion, General Can presented Tet gifts to these units. Translated by Mai Huong

