FVH excursion to historical suburban Hạ Mỗ Village

The statue of General Tô Hiến Thành in the Văn Hiến Temple in Hạ Mỗ Village. Photo hanoi.gov.vn HÀ NỘI — The Friends of Vietnam Heritage will hold an excursion to Hạ Mỗ Village in Hà Nội's suburban district of Đan Phượng on January 23. Located about 22km from the city centre, Hạ Mỗ was the land of Ô Diên Citadel in the past. Ô Diên Citadel dates back to the 6th century AD and is smaller and less famous than the old capitals of Thăng Long and Huế, but equally important. Fifteen centuries have passed and the vestiges of the citadel such as architecture, structure, and materials are difficult to identify. The traces of its history, however, are visible and can be understood through some relics including Vạn Xuân Communal house, Hàm Rồng Temple, Chính Khí Temple and Văn Hiến Temple. Alongside visiting some relics, during this trip, the tour group will meet Nguyễn Tọa, a Hạ Mỗ villager, former Vice President of the Hà Nội Folk Arts Association, who is devoted to, the research and collection of Hạ Mỗ's historical documents to pass on to the next generations of the village.

