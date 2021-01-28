French films screened free online during Tết

The French Institute in Việt Nam (L’Espace) will offer a free screening of French movies online from January 29 to February 28. File photo from the organiser’s Facebook page The French Institute in Việt Nam (L’Espace) will offer a free screening of French movies online from January 29 to February 28. Ten movies in drama, comedy and family genres will be featured, including Radin!, Tamara, C’est Quoi Cette Mamie?! (Who’s That Granny?!), Ange et Gabrielle (Love at First Child), Rupture Pour Tous (Love is Dead), Momo (Finding Mom), Le Petit Spirou (Little Spirou), Ni Une Ni Deux (One Role for Two), Tout Nous Sépare (All That Divides Us), and Alibi.com. All films will be screened with Vietnamese subtitles. They can be viewed at websites danet.vn or fptplay.vn, as well as through applications DANET and FPT Play with no time limit. — VNS

