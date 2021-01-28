FPT prevails over COVID-19 with double-digit growth in 2020

FPT’s revenue and profit in 2020 soared 7.6 and 12.8 per cent on-year At the end of 2020, FPT’s revenue and pre-tax profit reached VND29.83 trillion ($1.3 billion) and VND5.26 trillion ($228.7 million), respectively, up 7.6 and 12.8 per cent on-year. Earnings per share rose to VND4,119 (18 US cents) a share, up 12.3 per cent on-year. Such results came as part of FPT’s quick adaptation to the instability of the economy by shifting from peacetime to “wartime-like” operation modes while insisting on safeguarding the corporate financial health, ensuring a stable cash flow, cutting down operations that did not generate revenue, or creating efficiency in the short term, and predominantly focusing on core technology investment. Moreover, FPT also paid great attention on searching and seizing new opportunities. At the same time, the group made working procedures as well as interactions with partners and customers more flexible and creative. Last but not least, FPT promoted the sales of solution-based services and products, as well as digital transformation platforms to help global customers improve productivity, save costs, overcome crises, and achieve breakthroughs in the new normal. IT leading the game Breaking down FPT’s revenue structure, the IT sector contributed some 56 per cent with VND16.805 trillion ($730.65 million), an… Read full this story

