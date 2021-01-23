FPT launches app for extracting information from document photos

Document templates of FPT.AI Reader (Screenshot photo) Hanoi (VNA) – Telecom group FPT’s affiliate FPT Smart Cloud has officially launched FPT.AI Reader, a solution for identifying and extracting information from images on identification documents, with an accuracy rate of 98 percent. By reducing both labour cost and time on data entry, clients can improve their operational efficiency and achieve flexible scaling at the same time. FPT.AI Reader enables the extraction of information from images on identification documents such as ID, passport and driver’s licence, as well as images on various forms/bills and printed documents. It is viewed the ultimate tool for businesses to accelerate document processing and digitalisation. FPT.AI eKYC provides state-of-the-art Deep Learning algorithms to detect and compare the portrait in personal identification documents for real face./. VNA

