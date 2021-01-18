Investment Foxconn’s US$270-million tablet and laptop project approved in Vietnam The Saigon Times Monday, Jan 18, 2021,17:54 (GMT+7) Foxconn’s US$270-million tablet and laptop project approved in VietnamThe Saigon Times Le Anh Duong (R), chairman of the Bac Giang Province government, gives an investment registration certificate to Foxconn’s Fukang Technology plant project to Trac Hien Hong, general director of Foxconn Vietnam, on January 18 in Bac Giang – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Foxconn Singapore PTE Ltd will develop the Fukang Technology plant project at the Quang Chau industrial park in the northern province of Bac Giang to manufacture and assemble tablets and laptops, report VietnamPlus news site. The provincial government held a ceremony today, January 18, to present investment registration certificates to four foreign-invested projects, including the factory of Foxconn, with total registered capital of nearly US$570 million. The Fukang Technology project’s pledged capital is over VND6.3 trillion, equivalent to US$270 million. The facility is expected to manufacture some eight million products per year. The general director of Foxconn Vietnam was quoted by VietnamPlus as saying that the total amount of capital that the Foxconn Group had invested in Vietnam as of December last year reached US$1.5 billion, with US$900 million of it being poured… Read full this story

