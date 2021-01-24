Founder of Got It wants to teach coding to Vietnamese children

One decade after founding Got It, Tran Viet Hung has set to work on a non-profit project. He wants Vietnamese children to reach success without having to study in the US, Singapore or other countries. Hung, born in 1980, founder and president of Got It, is a well known name in the startup community, and one of the few Vietnamese startup founders in Silicon Valley. Founder of Got It Tran Viet Hung Hung is the youngest member of the Advisory Board to the Prime Minister’s National Committee on Education and Training Renovation for the 2016-2021 period. Last summer, the Got It founder began thinking of teaching coding free or charge to children. He was surprised when a 13-year-old student at a secondary school in Hanoi came and asked for an opportunity to work as an intern in software development. Within three months, the student completed a training course using an introductory curriculum in computer science designed for university education in the US. The student also studied AI and was able to turn his electric car toy into a self-propelled machine. This surprised Hung and software engineers at Got It. After that, Hung interviewed and taught programming to other secondary school… Read full this story

