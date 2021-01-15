Nation Former Sagri official dies The Saigon Times Friday, Jan 15, 2021,18:07 (GMT+7) Former Sagri official diesThe Saigon Times Nguyen Thanh My, who was out on bail to serve an investigation into the violations at Sagri, has died – PHOTO: THE MINISTRY OF PUBLIC SECURITY HCMC – Nguyen Thanh My, former deputy head of the planning and investment division at State-owned company Saigon Agriculture Incorporated (Sagri), died of a disease while he was out on bail to serve an investigation into alleged violations of regulations on the management and use of State assets at the company. On July 6, 2019, the Ministry of Public Security investigators pressed charges against and detained My and former Sagri general director Le Tan Hung, the local media reported. My was later found to be suffering from a disease, so he was let out on bail for treatment. In the case, investigators have prosecuted and arrested former Sagri chairman Van Trong Dung and former Sagri chief accountant Nguyen Thi Thuy. Former HCMC vice chairman Tran Vinh Tuyen and Tran Trong Tuan, former deputy head of the HCMC Party Committee Office, were also charged. In October 2017, HCMC inspectors issued findings of a comprehensive inspection into Sagri’s operations. Multiple violations… Read full this story

