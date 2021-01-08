Forestry sector aims to gain $14b exports in 2021

The forestry sector targets the export value of timber and forest products to reach US$14 billion in 2021. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — The forestry sector targets the export value of timber and forest products to reach US$14 billion in 2021, according to the Việt Nam Administration of Forestry. This sector will also develop and effectively use the existing forest area to improve the output, quality and value of products, Nguyễn Quốc Trị, administration director said at a conference on performance in 2020 and implementation of key tasks in 2021 held on Wednesday in Hà Nội. Speaking at the conference, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyễn Xuân Cường said the sector has developed processing activities of wood and furniture products but still had too many raw products. There are few high-value handicraft products and pieces of furniture. Especially, wood processing companies are mainly located in the southern region. Therefore, the minister has requested the sector to focus on development of the forestry economy and production growth of 10 per cent each year in the period from 2021 to 2025 and beyond. Cường also said the forestry sector is facing many difficulties, including fiercer global trade competition. South Korea and the… Read full this story

