Foreign Ministry hails press agencies’ contributions

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh (right) presents the insignia “For the cause of the diplomatic sector” to Deputy General Director of the Vietnam News Agency Le Quoc Minh (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) – The Foreign Ministry held an annual meeting with the press at the Government Guesthouse in Hanoi on January 19, praising press agencies and reporters nationwide for their contributions to achievements made by the diplomatic sector in the past year. Speaking at the event, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh said the sector scored important achievements amid difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. He said Vietnam successfully accomplished the roles as ASEAN 2020 Chair, Chair of the 41st General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-41) and a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the 2020-2021 tenure. Vietnam actively led and coordinated regional efforts to overcome challenges and achieve successes in building the ASEAN Community, effectively coped with the pandemic, flexibly held over 550 online meetings, and adopted a record number of documents in a year, he said. During the first year of serving as a non-permanent member of the UNSC for the 2020-2021 tenure, Vietnam made a number… Read full this story

