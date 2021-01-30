Investment Foreign investment in Jan 2021 equivalent to 37.8% of Jan 2020 The Saigon Times Saturday, Jan 30, 2021,07:50 (GMT+7) Foreign investment in Jan 2021 equivalent to 37.8% of Jan 2020 The Saigon Times An industrial park in Vietnam – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Vietnam’s total foreign investment in January 2021 is estimated at US$2.02 billion, equivalent to only 37.8% of the figure recorded in the same period last year, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment. The country’s total foreign investment, including registered and additional capital and investment inflows through mergers and acquisitions, in January 2021 dropped sharply year-on-year because foreign investment in January 2020 skyrocketted owing to the Bac Lieu liquefied natural gas-fired thermal power plant with total registered capital of US$4 billion. Without this massive project, the registered capital of foreign invested projects in January 2021 soared 51.7% compared with the same period last year. As many as 47 foreign invested projects have got investment certificates with total registered capital of more than US$1.3 billion, falling 81.8% in the number of projects and 70.3% in value year-on-year. Apart from this, foreign investors registered an additional US$472.2 million for 46 operational projects in the country, surging 41.4% year-on-year. Foreign investment inflows… Read full this story

Foreign investment in Jan 2021 equivalent to 37.8% of Jan 2020 have 263 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at January 30, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.