Flood-affected people receive support from donors

A doctor examines a child in Nam Trà My District of Quảng Nam Province. More than 1,500 flood-affected people including 1,000 children in the district received free examinations and medicine under the charity programme for disaster-damaged areas. Photo courtesy Hoàn Mỹ Đà Nẵng Hospital QUẢNG NAM — More than 1,500 poor people, of which 1,000 were children, in flood-affected Nam Trà My district of Quảng Nam Province received free examinations and medicine in a joint-health care charity programme by the Đà Nẵng-Hoàn Mỹ Hospital and VinaCapital Foundation. The programme was one of a series of charity activities by Vinacapital and donors in providing post-disaster relief for local people in the most damaged communes due to floods, storms and landslides in the province between September and November. Following the programme, 10 grassroots health centres were repaired, while water filter systems and medical equipment were donated to the flood-damaged areas. Medical staff were also trained on first aid and quick treatments. According to doctors from Hoàn Mỹ Đà Nẵng hospital, more than 20,000 children in central Việt Nam were provided with free examinations for congenital heart disease in 12 charity health care programmes by the hospital in 2020. At least 200 children who suffered congenital… Read full this story

