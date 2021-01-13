HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam’s first vacation exchange platform, VPASS, has been officially launched after a signing ceremony of strategic cooperation between VPASS and partner resorts nationwide. Area Director of Sales Marketing – North Vietnam at InterContinental, David Pearson (left), seen together with VPASS representative at signing ceremony on Monday. — Photo courtesy of VPASS At the event in Hà Nội on Monday, representatives of 19 resorts and hotels committed to join the VPASS Vacation Exchange Platform. They include Fusion Hotel Group, InterContinental Hanoi Westlake, InterContinental Danang Peninsula Resort, Nam Nghi Coral Peninsula Phu Quoc, Silk Path Hotels & Resorts, Legacy Yên Tử – Mgallery, Radisson Blu Resort Phu Quoc, Palm Garden Beach Resort & Spa Hoi An, Paradise Vietnam, and Heritage Cruises. Speaking at the event, General Director of the VPASS Asia Luxury Vacation Services Joint Stock Company Lê Vĩnh Linh said the platform has been developed by VPASS “marking a remarkable digital transformation of Vietnamese tourism”. General Director of the VPASS Lê Vĩnh Linh (2nd right) seen together with management board’s members at the signing ceremony on Monday. — Photo courtesy of VPASS “It also shows our wish and determination to present tourism destinations across Việt Nam to conquer others… Read full this story

First VN’s vacation exchange platform offers customers a bespoke service have 321 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at January 13, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.