Farmer fixes salty soil to plant fruit for export

Lâm Cần Nguyên (left) sharing pomelo growing techniques with his friend. Photo nongnghiep.vn KIÊN GIANG — A farmer has managed to improve saline intruded soil to grow high-quality grapefruits for export in Kiên Giang Province of the Mekong Delta region. Lâm Cần Nguyên from Vị Thanh City of Hậu Giang Province worked with Hải Sơn Seedling Company in Bến Tre Province to set up a grapefruit farm called Ruby in Vĩnh Hoà Hưng Nam Commune, Gò Quao District of Kiên Giang Province. For a long time, the saline soil in Vĩnh Hoà Hưng Nam Commune was only suitable for planting pineapples. However, with a creative and bold mindset, Nguyên converted 5ha of pineapple area with low efficiency to grow other fruits. He also rented another 5ha of a neighbouring pineapple growing area to set up his fruit farm. After more than six months of improving the soil, Nguyên planted two kinds of high-priced speciality fruits, namely ruby grapefruit and Musang King durian. Now, his farm has more than 900 durian trees of 15-months-old and 1,200 grapefruit trees of one-year-old. The cost to set up this farm reached billions of đồng. “I have spent about VNĐ7 billion (US$306,000) on the farm. I expect that in… Read full this story

