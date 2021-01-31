Exploration over Mu Cang Chai by helicopter to be launched

The new tour, which costs each tourist about VND 3 million for a 15-minute flight, hopes to bring wonderful experiences to tourists. Registered tourists in a trial flight over Mu Cang Chai According to Giang A Vu, Deputy Secretary of the district’s Party Committee and Chairman of the district’s People’s Council, in the short term, the helicopter tour will open for tourists to explore Mu Cang Chai in the flooding and ripe rice seasons. In the long-term, the locality will grow more flowers and create tourism models to create more beautiful landscapes year round to attract tourists to the district. As a result, the helicopter operator will conduct regular flights throughout the year to serve tourists. Manufactured in France, the modern EC 155B1 helicopter will be used for this tour. Nguyen Nhat Huyen, Deputy Director of the Northern Helicopter Company said that this kind of helicopter is suitable for travel and sightseeing as it can carry up to 12 passengers. In addition, passengers have a panoramic view from any position in the cabin. Terraced fields in Mu Cang Chai district have long been among the most attractive tourist attractions in the Northwestern region. Covering about 2,000 ha in the three… Read full this story

