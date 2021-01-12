Property Experts suggest HCMC develop low-cost housing projects in new urban areas By Viet Dung Tuesday, Jan 12, 2021,11:02 (GMT+7) Experts suggest HCMC develop low-cost housing projects in new urban areasBy Viet Dung Condo buildings in HCMC – PHOTO: VIET DUNG HCMC – There is a severe shortage of housing projects in HCMC for medium- and low-income earners, experts said at a conference early this month, suggesting that the city should develop low-cost housing projects in new urban areas. The experts said the real estate market will rebound this year and social housing projects will offer a boost to the market. They spoke highly of the HCMC government’s plans to develop new urban areas to the east of the city, especially after the establishment of Thu Duc City. The local authorities, researchers and investors need to work together to ensure the sustainable development of new urban areas. Besides, these areas should have sufficient social housing projects for medium- and low-income people. Data of the HCMC Department of Construction indicated that the city needed up to 80,000 low-cost houses from 2016 to 2020. However, there were only 23 social housing projects with some 17,900 homes in existence during this time. According to Pham Dang Ho,… Read full this story

